3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $276,668

The Courtney features a large and spacious floor-plan that includes an open concept first floor, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. UPGRADED to the DESIGNER PACKAGE! When walking in you'll enter a beautiful foyer that opens into the living space. The kitchen and dining are large and the kitchen features beautiful quartz. At the back end of the kitchen, you'll find the garage entrance, a utility room and the 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you'll be greeted with 3 large bedrooms. The owners suite features 2 large closets and a private bathroom with walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms will share a bathroom located in the hall. Upstairs also includes a spacious laundry. room. Includes the world's first Wi-FI Certified Home Design including a Ruckus Wireless ZoneFlex system for dead free Wi-Fi zones, Schlage Wi-Fi smart lock, Ring doorbell and 80% energy efficient furnace.All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Picture of home previously built and may vary.