The Davis Model by Lennar is the largest townhome in the Rose Garden community. This home is updated with the beautiful DESIGNER package. You walk into a large foyer that leads you to the Kitchen, Living & Dining Room. The first floor features Shaw Vinyl Flooring and the kitchen includes 42 cabinets. All GE Kitchen stainless steel appliances are also included with this home! Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room. The owners suite includes a spacious walk in closet and private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is extra large as well!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $284,164
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.