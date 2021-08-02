3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $284,164

The Davis Model by Lennar is the largest townhome in the Rose Garden community. This home is updated with the beautiful DESIGNER package. You walk into a large foyer that leads you to the Kitchen, Living & Dining Room. The first floor features Shaw Vinyl Flooring and the kitchen includes 42 cabinets. All GE Kitchen stainless steel appliances are also included with this home! Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room. The owners suite includes a spacious walk in closet and private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is extra large as well!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.