 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $284,164

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $284,164

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $284,164

The Davis Model by Lennar is the largest townhome in the Rose Garden community. This home is updated with the beautiful DESIGNER package. You walk into a large foyer that leads you to the Kitchen, Living & Dining Room. The first floor features Shaw Vinyl Flooring and the kitchen includes 42 cabinets. All GE Kitchen stainless steel appliances are also included with this home! Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room. The owners suite includes a spacious walk in closet and private bathroom. The 2nd bedroom is extra large as well!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Pictures may be of a previously built home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts