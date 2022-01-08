3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $285,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Quality Inspired, PAIRED VILLA HOMES in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41. Take a LQQK at the MODEL AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING NOW! This Home is THE SNOWBIRD ELEVATION and is UNDER CONSTRUCTION with AVAILABLE OCCUPANCY in April/May 2022. Other Plans/Elevations to choose from starting at $285k! TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, & Sound Proofing between Units. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED! SECURE YOUR LOT and choose YOUR EXTERIOR ELEVATION and CUSTOM PLAN to START BUILDING TODAY! Beautiful Selections to choose from are INCLUDED at Base Price but can be CUSTOMIZED to SUIT YOUR UNIQUE WANTS.