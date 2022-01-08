 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $285,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Quality Inspired, PAIRED VILLA HOMES in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41. Take a LQQK at the MODEL AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING NOW! This Home is THE SNOWBIRD ELEVATION and is UNDER CONSTRUCTION with AVAILABLE OCCUPANCY in April/May 2022. Other Plans/Elevations to choose from starting at $285k! TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, & Sound Proofing between Units. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED! SECURE YOUR LOT and choose YOUR EXTERIOR ELEVATION and CUSTOM PLAN to START BUILDING TODAY! Beautiful Selections to choose from are INCLUDED at Base Price but can be CUSTOMIZED to SUIT YOUR UNIQUE WANTS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts