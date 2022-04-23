3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $292,668

READY NOW!!! The Courtney features a large and spacious floor-plan that includes an open concept first floor, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. UPGRADED to the DESIGNER PACKAGE! When walking in you'll enter a beautiful foyer that opens into the living space. The kitchen and dining are large and the kitchen features beautiful quartz. At the back end of the kitchen, you'll find the garage entrance, a utility room and the 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you'll be greeted with 3 large bedrooms. The owners suite features 2 large closets and a private bathroom with walk-in shower. The other two bedrooms will share a bathroom located in the hall. Upstairs also includes a spacious laundry. room. This house is built with some amazing technology, including eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen with a Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. Community has a pool, walking paths and more! *Pics of home previously built home.