3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $296,663

NEW CONSTRUCTION less than 60 DAYS FROM COMPLETION. This Listing, The Snowbird, is CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRUCTION w/ time to STILL PICK SOME INTERIOR OPTIONS! This Home features an OPEN CONCEPT Great Rm/Kitchen Layout w/ 3Bdrms and COVERED PATIO! TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, & Sound Proofing between Units. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED! Additional UPGRADES already included in Price for this Home include: White Kitchen/Laundry Cabinetry, Jamestown Slate Bthrm Cabinetry, & Luxury Vinyl Plank Flrng in Great Room. Other Ranch Plans Available include 2Bdrm/2Bth w/ At-Home Office and Basement Options. Pictures are Representation and Selections/Options will vary.