3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $327,990

READY IN JULY! The Florenceis a charming cottage style home in a resort style living community.It features an open concept living model with 3 beds and 1 3/4 baths. Entering the home you'll find a large foyer with both 2nd bedrooms and bath off to the side of the foyer, offering privacy from the owners suite. Walking to the back of the home you will fall in love with the open concept living, kitchen and dining space. The kitchen features plenty of counter space and is great for entertaining. As a BONUS this home includes a SUNROOM, right off the dining. On the opposite side of the home, just past the laundry room, you'll find a large master suite with a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The home includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! *Photos of previously built home*

