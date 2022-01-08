NEW CONSTRUCTION - Take a LQQK at the MODEL AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING NOW! Quality Inspired, PAIRED VILLA HOMES in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41, are NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION! This Listing is The Heavenly, which features a FULL BASEMENT with Rough-in Included. Other Ranch Floor Plans Available include 3Bdrm/2Bth Option or 2Bdrm/2Bth w/ At-Home Office starting at $285k. TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, & Sound Proofing between Units. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED! SECURE LOT TODAY and choose YOUR EXTERIOR ELEVATION and PLAN to start building TODAY! Pictures are Representation and Selections/Options will vary for Actual Build.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
"He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
- Updated
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.