NEW CONSTRUCTION ALMOST COMPLETE and READY FOR YOU - Quality Inspired, 3Bdrm/2Bth, 1550Sqft, LUXURY PAIRED VILLA HOME in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41, across from Hanover Central! The Snowbird Elevation WELCOMES YOU into Home w/ Soaring, Bright Foyer w/ Double Dormer. LOADED with TONS of UPGRADES and QUALITY FINISHES: Granite Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, Slow-close Cabinetry w/ Crown, SS Applc Pkg, Andersen Fibrex Windows, & Advanced Sound Proofing. OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen w/ Eat-in Bar to VAULTED Great Rm. Dining Area leads out to COVERED PATIO w/ Ceiling Fan. Split Bdrm Floor Plan w/ Master Suite boasting Tray Ceiling, Private En-Suite w/ W-I, TILE SHOWER, & W-I Closet w/ Built-in Linen Closet. Full Landscaping Pkg w/ Sodded Front/Backyard and Irrigation System INCLUDED. Be sure to ask about Other Plans and Available Lots. Start YOUR MAINTENANCE-FREE LIFESTYLE in CEDAR LAKE, a Recreational LAKE COMMUNITY!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $329,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies
"It is another tale in a long string of betrayals by the company, which now has permanently closed nearly two thirds of the assets it acquired from National Steel along with other acquisitions."
Police said the criminal activity had been ongoing Wednesday morning and afternoon throughout town.
"Victim 1 recalled taking a picture of Nova as he was putting his pants on," a charging document reads.
Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding.
"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry (Palmer) and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a newly-filed charging document.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
David Garcia Jr., 30, made an initial appearance on two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary Police public information officer.
“Lily could die on the operating table or die in our arms,” 17-year-old Thomas Pagan said as his girlfriend, Alexandrya Cox, softly sobbed.
"She made it out with the assistance of lifeguards from (Indiana) Dunes State Park, but he got sucked under," an official said.