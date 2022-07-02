 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $329,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION ALMOST COMPLETE and READY FOR YOU - Quality Inspired, 3Bdrm/2Bth, 1550Sqft, LUXURY PAIRED VILLA HOME in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41, across from Hanover Central! The Snowbird Elevation WELCOMES YOU into Home w/ Soaring, Bright Foyer w/ Double Dormer. LOADED with TONS of UPGRADES and QUALITY FINISHES: Granite Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, Slow-close Cabinetry w/ Crown, SS Applc Pkg, Andersen Fibrex Windows, & Advanced Sound Proofing. OPEN CONCEPT Kitchen w/ Eat-in Bar to VAULTED Great Rm. Dining Area leads out to COVERED PATIO w/ Ceiling Fan. Split Bdrm Floor Plan w/ Master Suite boasting Tray Ceiling, Private En-Suite w/ W-I, TILE SHOWER, & W-I Closet w/ Built-in Linen Closet. Full Landscaping Pkg w/ Sodded Front/Backyard and Irrigation System INCLUDED. Be sure to ask about Other Plans and Available Lots. Start YOUR MAINTENANCE-FREE LIFESTYLE in CEDAR LAKE, a Recreational LAKE COMMUNITY!

