3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $329,000

BRAND NEW, Quality Constructed, 3Bdrm/2Bth, PAIRED VILLA HOME is 100% COMPLETE and READY for YOU, Conveniently Located in the SUMMER WINDS Subdivision! Sleek Exterior Design WELCOMES YOU into Dramatic, 2-Sty Foyer w/ Double Dormer. LUXURY Vinyl Wood Flrng flows throughout Foyer into OPEN CONCEPT Great Rm and Kitchen w/ VAULTED CEILINGS and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen boasts White Cabinetry, QUARTZ Cntrtps w/ Eat-in Bar, & GE Stainless Applc Pkg. Dining Area leads to COVERED PATIO w/ C-Fan overlooking FULLY LANDSCAPED Exterior w/ Irrigation System. Split Bdrm Floor Plan includes Master Suite boasting Tray Ceiling and WALK-IN Shower w/ Tile Surround. White Trim w/ Shaker Drs and Slow-close Cabinetry w/ QUARTZ Cntrtps throughout. Andersen Fibrex Windows, Advanced Sound Proofing, & Insulated Garage Door w/ Opener. Be sure to ask about Other Homes Near Completion to START YOUR MAINTENANCE-FREE LIFESTYLE in this RECREATIONAL LAKE COMMUNITY, just East of Rt41, across from Hanover Central!

