3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $338,132

Lennar NEW Siena at Rose Garden Estates development in Cedar Lake features SIENA that has reimagined the home buying experience with Everything Included in your dream home!!! Warm and inviting WATERFRONT cottage home has an open design floor plan with 9' ceilings throughout the main living area with sun-room!! Kitchen island 42 Aristrokraft cabinets, all GE stainless steel appliances compliment this highly functional area. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, aster bath with double bowled quartz vanity top. White painted two panel interior doors and colonist trim package individualized to this cottage home!! Pool, splash pad, walking trail area just some of the amenities!! Everything Included: 200 amp electrical service, engineered heat mapping to high efficiency wall construction. 95%efficiency furnace/13 seer AC plus other standard features that set Lennar Homes from the rest!!!