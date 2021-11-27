Sonoma is an elegant ranch home in Rose Gardens, which includes an Everything Included home buying experience. Warm & inviting cottage home with open design floor plan with 9' ceilings throughout main living area with sun-room!! Kitchen island, 42 Aristrokraft cabinets, all GE stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and double bowled quartz vanity in master bath. We pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty. Our Everything's Included program in our newly constructed homes include top-of-the-line features. The homes also feature 9 first floor ceilings, LED surface mounted lighting in the hallways and bedrooms, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, foyer, powder room, bathrooms and laundry room, a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $342,220
