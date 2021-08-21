 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $344,900

The Rutherford is a striking ranch home that features two contemporary bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, a gorgeous covered front porch and beautiful back patio, a stunning owners suite with massive walk-in closet and private bathroom with a double-bowl vanity, and two generously sized secondary bedrooms. The open living space, offered by the kitchen, dining room and family room, is ideal for easy entertaining or spending time with loved ones. The family room is warm and welcoming, and the dining room features lots of natural light and overlooks the backyard. The modern kitchen is equipped with all stainless-steel GE appliances, a gorgeous over-sized island with breakfast bar, a perfectly sized pantry, and Aristokraft 42'' cabinets. The large owner's suite has a private bathroom with double bowl sink and adjoining walk-in closet. Best of all, we pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty. QMI:Ready in November 2021!!!

