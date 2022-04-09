3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $346,575

NEW residential development in Cedar Lake introducing the Siena, has reimagined the home buying experience with Everything Include in your dream home!!! Warm and inviting COTTAGE HOME with an open design floor plan with 9' ceilings throughout the main living area. Kitchen island, 42 Aristokraft cabinets, all GE stainless steel appliances compliment this highly functional area. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet, master bath with double bowled quartz vanity top. White painted two panel interior doors and colonist trim package with satin nickel door lever hardware by Schlage. Pool, splash pad, walking trails are just some of the amenities!! Everything included: 200 amp electrical service, engineered heat mapping to high efficiency wall construction, 95% efficiency furnace/13seer AC plus other standard features that set them from the rest!!! Photos are for illustrative purposes only.