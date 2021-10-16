Rose Garden features the Florence is a charming ranch home that features two roomy secondary bedrooms, two stylish bathrooms an attached two-car garage, and an exquisite owner's suite with private bathroom. The large kitchen offers a wealth of space and hosts a perfect pantry and a stunning, over-sized island with breakfast bar, all stainless-steel GE appliances, and Aristokraft 42 cabinets. The kitchen adjoins the dining area, which lots of natural light and overlooks the backyard's beautiful patio. Alongside the kitchen and dining area is the open space of the warm and welcoming family room. The Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private, spa-like bathroom, so that you may rest and relax in style. Lastly, the home features two spacious secondary bedrooms with a conveniently located full hallway bathroom in between. Best of all, we pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty. Exterior/interior color design vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $349,956
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
- Updated
Blake M. Neyhart, 22, of Hobart, is accused of leaving an adult-sized handprint on the boy's face Aug. 29 and causing a laceration to the boy's forehead that was so deep medical staff at a local hospital could see the boy's skull.
- Updated
"The Region has lost a visionary, a builder of homes and commercial properties."
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
A John Doe was found dead in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.
- Updated
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," police said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question) pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
- Updated
At 12:23 p.m. police responded to a vehicle hitting a house at 1211 W. 149th St., said said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
- Updated
Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, cooperated during the robbery, but one of the defendants shot him anyway, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
LaPorte County police had turned to the public for help in locating Alan D. Morgan, 28, after a child's body was found shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in rural Union Township.