3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $349,999

NEW CONSTRUCTION - The Loveland Ranch-Style, 3Bdrm/2Bth Floor Plan offers 1700Sqft PLUS FULL BASEMENT and is UNDER CONSTRUCTION RIGHT NOW! This Home will be completed June/July. TAKE A LQQK at the MODEL available for VIEWING NOW! QUALITY-INSPIRED, Ranch Floor Plans include 3Bdrm/2Bth Option or 2Bdrm/2Bth w/ At-Home Office starting at $285k. TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, Advanced Sound Proofing between Units, & Bthrm Rough-in INCLUDED on Basement Plans. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED. START BUILDING YOUR MAINTENANCE-FREE LIFESTYLE TODAY in CEDAR LAKE, a Recreational LAKE COMMUNITY! Pictures are Representation and Selections/Options will Vary for Actual Build.

