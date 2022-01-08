3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $349,999

NEW CONSTRUCTION - Take a LQQK at the MODEL AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING NOW! Quality Inspired, PAIRED VILLA HOMES in CONVENIENT SUMMER WINDS Location, just East of Rt41, are NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION. This Listing is The Loveland with 1770Sqft PLUS FULL BASEMENT w/ Rough-in Included! Other Ranch Floor Plans include 3Bdrm/2Bth Option or 2Bdrm/2Bth w/ At-Home Office starting at $285k. TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard: Andersen Fibrex Windows, LUXURY Vinyl-plank Wood Flrng, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, & Sound Proofing between Units. Kitchen features Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Upper Cabinets w/ Crown and comes equipped w/ STAINLESS STEEL, GE Applc Pkg and Disposal INCLUDED! SECURE LOT TODAY and choose YOUR EXTERIOR ELEVATION and PLAN to start building on this DESIRABLE CORNER LOT TODAY! Pictures are Representation and Selections/Options will Vary for Actual Build.