STUNNING maintenance-free, MOVE IN READY RANCH! Located in highly desirable Lynnsway, close to shopping and eateries. You will find this one is LOADED with upgrades including LUXURY VINYL FLOORING throughout hard surface areas.. The kitchen BOASTS gorgeous maple MEDALLION cabinets, LARGE ISLAND w/ farmhouse sink, QUARTZ countertop tile backsplash and KOHLER fixtures. A HUGE open concept great room with cathedral ceilings, tons of natural light. SPACIOUS master en suite w/ LUXURY BATHROOM including walk in, tiled shower w/ glass doors, tiled floors, dual vanity w/under mount sinks and QUARTZ counters! Not to forget the HUGE laundry room w/tiled floors and sink. Standard features are 2x6 construction, 9 foot ceilings, high efficiency Carrier HVAC, tankless water heater and solid core doors to name a few. KITCHEN APPLIANCE PACKAGE INCLUDED!