 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $354,990

3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $354,990

Wow! The Siena Modelcottage style home wow's you immediately upon walking into the extra grandiose foyer. Off to the side of the foyer if two bedrooms with walk in closets and the 2nd bathroom. When you walk to the living room and kitchen, you will love the open concept living space. The kitchen features 42 cabinets and excellent counter space. The dining space fits seamlessly in the kitchen and next to the BONUS SUN ROOM. Off to the side of the living space is the spacious master suite that includes a walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom. You will not feel a lack of storage in this home with all of the closet space! This home includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Home will have a September delivery *Photos of previously built home*

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pool man in hot water with law

Pool man in hot water with law

A Hobart swimming pool and pool table installer was charged with felony fraud and theft for failing to follow through on a $53,000 deal he struck with a friend from high school, records show.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts