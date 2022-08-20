3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $354,990

Wow! The Siena Modelcottage style home wow's you immediately upon walking into the extra grandiose foyer. Off to the side of the foyer if two bedrooms with walk in closets and the 2nd bathroom. When you walk to the living room and kitchen, you will love the open concept living space. The kitchen features 42 cabinets and excellent counter space. The dining space fits seamlessly in the kitchen and next to the BONUS SUN ROOM. Off to the side of the living space is the spacious master suite that includes a walk in closet and 3/4 bathroom. You will not feel a lack of storage in this home with all of the closet space! This home includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Home will have a September delivery *Photos of previously built home*