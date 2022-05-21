 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $369,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION AVAILABLE AS EARLY AS JULY - The Loveland Ranch-Style, 3Bdrm/2Bth Floor Plan offers 1700Sqft PLUS FULL BASEMENT! TONS of UPGRADES are Builder's Standard on the Loveland: Andersen Fibrex Windows, Wood Flooring, FIREPLACE in GREAT ROOM, GRANITE Cntrtps in Kitchen/Bthrms, White Trim Package w/ Shaker Drs, W-I Tile Shower in Mstr Suite, Sodded Front/Backyard w/ Full Irrigation System, Advanced Sound Proofing between Units, & Bthrm Rough-in in Bsmt. This Home features Additional Upgrades in a COVERED PATIO, 9' Basement Walls, & Dormer in Foyer. Kitchen boasts Quality Cabinetry w/ 36' Uppers w/ Crown and a Full STAINLESS STEEL Applc Pkg including Disposal. Don't need a Basement??? - TAKE A LQQK at the MODEL available for VIEWING NOW! Standard Floor Plans without Basements Available starting at $295k. START BUILDING YOUR MAINTENANCE-FREE LIFESTYLE in CEDAR LAKE, a Recreational LAKE COMMUNITY! Pictures are Representation and Selections/Options will Vary for Actual Build.

