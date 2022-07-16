3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $369,990

Welcome to the Rutherfordmodel that features open concept living with the master on one side and other bedrooms on the opposite side of the home! Walking in you'll find a large foyer and closet off to the left is the 2nd and 3rd good size bedrooms and the 2nd bathroom. Moving back, you'll fall in love with the open concept living with the kitchen/dining/living space. The kitchen features ample cabinets and storage, plus a great kitchen island. Off the dining space is a bonus SUN ROOM for extra added space. Out the sun room, you'll enjoy the water viewsthat this particular home has! The large master includes a walk in closet and private bathroom. Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Home will have a September delivery *Photos of previously built home*