3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $373,730

PLAN NOW FOR A LATE SUMMER MOVE!!!! Andare' is a collection of single-story homes at the Rose Garden Estates masterplan in Cedar Lake, featuring the SONOMA!!This new single-story home is optimized for spacious living at its best. Features include an open-floor plan generous layout among rooms for get-togethers, a dining room for memorable meals and a kitchen for inspired cooking. SUNROOM INCLUDED!! The study is ideal for work-from-home assignments, and the patio enhances outdoor enjoyment. The owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Pool, splash pad, waking trail are just some of the amenities! Everything Included: 200amp electrical service, engineered heat mapping to high efficiency wall construction 95% efficiency furnace/13 seer AC plus other standard features that set this development from the rest!!!Prices and features may vary and are subject to change.Photos are for illustrative purposes only. AUGUST delivery

