PLAN NOW FOR A LATE SUMMER MOVE!!!!Andare' is a collection of single-story homes at the Rose Garden Estates masterplan in Cedar Lake,featuring the SONOMA!!This new single-story home is optimized for spacious living at its best. Features include an open-floor plan generous layout among rooms for get-togethers, a dining room for memorable meals and a kitchen for inspired cooking. SUNROOM INCLUDED!! The study is ideal for work-from-home assignments, and the patio enhances outdoor enjoyment. The owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Pool, splash pad, waking trail are just some of the amenities! Everything Included: 200amp electrical service, engineered heat mapping to high efficiency wall construction 95% efficiency furnace/13 seer AC plus other standard features that set this development from the rest!!!Prices and features may vary and are subject to change.Photos are for illustrative purposes only. AUGUST delivery
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $375,730
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Suspected 'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides; Region family reacts to news
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
After more than eight decades of selling groceries in the Region, the Weiss family is moving on to other business ventures.
Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans and red and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
Marcus A. Ross, 28, was taken into custody Saturday after Hammond officers went to his apartment with a search warrant and found him waiting for his landlord to deliver a key, court records state.
Thousands of Northwest Indiana households face steep utility increases that will nearly double water rates and increase sewer rates by as much as 56%.
A male driver is dead after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, Porter County police say.
"We're the first cat cafe in Northwest Indiana. ... People come in from all over and say, 'Oh my gosh cats, this is the cutest thing we've ever seen.'"
Crown Point man in coma after explosion left him with 3rd-degree burns, initial 1% chance of survival
"When you hear he has less than 1% chance of survival, the wind just leaves your lungs. You don't know what to say. It's a shock," Jeffrey Valles said.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month.
Gary police responded to two shootings between 11:45 p.m. Tuesday and 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, an official said.