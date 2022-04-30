 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $376,912

Andare' is a collection of single-story homes in Rose Garden Estates, Cedar Lake, The Rutherford, is a striking home that features a gorgeous covered front porch. An open living space, offered by the kitchen, dining room, SUNROOM and great room is ideal for easy entertaining. The stunning OWNER'S suite with massive walk-in closet/master bath w/ double -bowled vanity, and two generously sized secondary bedrooms are superior. The modern kitchen is equipped with all stainless-steel GE appliances, a gorgeous over-sized island with breakfast bar, a perfectly sized pantry, and Aristokraft 42'' cabinets. This home is warm and welcoming with lots of natural light and overlooks the rear-yard/pond. Best of all, we pride ourselves on building your home with superior quality, protected by a 10-year structural warranty.Ready in October!!!Pictures may be of a previously built home.Pool, splash pad, walking trail are just some of the amenities!

