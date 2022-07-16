 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $379,730

The largest cottage home in this amazing Resort Style Community, the Sonoma, features 3 beds, 1 3/4 baths, a den and a sunroom. Right off the foyer if a generously sized den/office space perfect for those work from home office days. The kitchen/living/dining space is all completely open and you will be amazed as to how grandiose the home feels! Right off the living is a great sun room to bring in even more extra light! To the side of the living space you'll walk down a hall to the two guest bedrooms and full bath and then to the spacious owners suite that includes a walk in closet and bathroom attached. This home includes it all and isn't one to pass by!Includes eero's wifi guarantee for no dead spots, a Ring Video Doorbell and Level Lock, a Flo by Moen w/ Smart Water Shutoff and a Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave Smart Thermostat. All located in a community with a pool, walking paths and more! Home will have a September delivery *Photos of previously built home*

