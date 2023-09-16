Like new RANCH cottage home with finished basement. Don't miss this immaculate 3 bed 2 bath home with nearly 3000 finished sq ft. Large master suite, open concept kitchen w island w/ complete stainless steel appliance package, large living room, and dining area. Main floor finished laundry room. Basement has large finished rec room with movie projection / surround sound theater area. Basement also has egress window and rough in for a 3rd bath with tons of storage and easy expansion as needed. FENCED yard, complete landscape package, and extended patio round out this amazing home. Why wait for a new build when this one is ready to go with over 30k of upgrades already done! Make your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $385,500
