100% READY FOR IT'S NEW OWNERS! Introducing the Belford model. Large 1.5 story home that offers a HUGE living room w/ SOARING CEILINGS, gorgeous windows w/ CUSTOM FIREPLACE that opens up to CHEF'S kitchen + breakfast nook. THE KITCHEN BOASTS Medallion 42 UPPER , soft close dove tail cabinets, QUARTZ COUNTERS, SS under mount sink, KOHLER FIXTURES. LUXURY VINYL FLOORING AND12x24 ceramic ARE STANDARD! MASSIVE PRIMARY EN SUITE W/ CUSTOM TILED SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITIES, QUARTZ COUNTERS+ MASSIVE WIC and on MAIN LEVEL! Standard features are MARVIN WINDOWS, 2x6 construction, 9' ceilings, 8' tall insulated garage door, solid interior doors, wide case, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, 92% efficient Carrier furnace, wood shelving in all closets, and so much more!! Covered front porch with tongue and groove cedar ceiling. 12x16 covered patio. Fully landscaped with irrigation.