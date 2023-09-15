This luxury estate is unmatched! Construction quality is unsurpassed & surrounding nature is incomparable to any property in Northwest Indiana. Located w/in minutes of downtown Crown Point is this gated estate,Tuscany Reserve. Top of the line finishes throughout this 6,100 sq ft home on over 2 acres plus full access to acres of woods, stocked pond, walking paths, patio & fire pit, & greenspace. Custom home w/ hickory trim & custom hickory cabinetry built on-site, 21ft great rm w/ floor to ceiling stone fireplace & windows, office w/ breathtaking views of entire property. Primary bedrm on main level w/ access to veranda plus ensuite w/ spa tub, enclosed shower, toilet w/ bidet. Upper level offers 2 additional bdrms w/ jack & jill bath & office area. Lower level is an entertainer's dream boasting wine tasting rm, wet bar, game area, gym, & office/4th bdrm. Attached 2 garage w/ heat, hot&cold water, floor drains. 2 car detached garage, whole house generator. Once in a lifetime property!