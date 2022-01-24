 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $224,500

Please click video icon to view property walkthrough video.This beautiful Cape-Cod features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and plenty of updates! With 2,240 sq feet, this home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, formal dining room, SS appliances, Pantry, Anderson windows, open floor plan, 1st floor master and 1st floor laundry. Enjoy the large stamped concrete patio with an over-sized corner lot for outdoor entertainment. Shed included for your outdoor storage. Roof was replaced in 2014. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

