3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $255,105

Move in ready Trilevel on beautiful large lot! Open concept kitchen living area with updated kitchen, beautiful floors and granite counter tops. Two large bedrooms upstairs, master with walk in closet and access to large remodeled bath. Downstairs one will find a large rec room with fireplace, 3rd bedroom and laundry room. Plenty of storage in the crawl space. Huge back yard with 2 firepits and a paver patio. This one is move in ready and a will be gone in a blink of an eye!