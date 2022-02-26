3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $259,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS! BEST AND HIGHEST DUE BY NOON ON 8/13/2020.If you're looking for a brand new home but not ready to wait for construction, here is your chance! This beautiful RANCH is located in Stonegate of Winfield in the Crown Point Community School District and is less than a year old! This home sits on a 0.25 acre lot and features 3 beds, 2 baths, 1525 Square Feet with a full unfinished basement, and a 2 car garage. The main level offers and open concept floor plan with the living, kitchen and dining space with modern finishes throughout! The kitchen has beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steal appliances! Off of the living space is a new, HUGE deck which is perfect for outdoor entertainment. The Master Suite is very spacious and offers a private en-suite bath. The other two bedrooms are both spacious spare rooms! Other features of this home include a 2 car garage, unfinished basement, finished main level laundry, and more!