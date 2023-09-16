Complete in November- The wait is finally over! Start checking off the boxes- 3 bedroom middle unit Tate is under construction! The open concept main floor w/9' ceilings offers the perfect space to make your own. You'll love your new kitchen w/42 white painted cabinets, granite countertops, island, and SS appliances. There is a main floor bedroom and a walk-in-shower in the powder bath for added convenience. You'll find the generous sized owners bedroom and 3rd bedroom on the 2nd floor. Don't forget about the 2nd floor laundry including a washer / dryer. Laminate plank flooring throughout the main living area and upgraded carpet on the 2nd floor. Also included is a Ring doorbell, smart home system, & maintenance free landscaping w/irrigation. Enjoy peace of mind with the 10 year structural & 4 year workmanship on the roof warranties along with an industry best customer care program. Visit Walkerton Park and find a place where you belong!(photos representative of previously built home)