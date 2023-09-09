Welcome home to this move-in ready maintenance free townhome located within minutes of highways, shopping and entertainment! The open concept main floor starts at the spacious entry and leads to the great room with a perfect view of the pond! The kitchen includes a center island, tall cabinets, plenty of counter space and a pantry. From the dining area, a slidingglass door leads to the new brick patio where you can sit and relax or grill out! Upstairs you will find 3 generous size bedrooms includingthe main ensuite with walk in closet and main bathroom. There is another full bath in the hallway and a convenientlylocated laundry room. The HOA takes care of the lawn and all the exterior maintenance so you will be free to enjoy all the amenitiesof Crown Point and the surroundingarea!