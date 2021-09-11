3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $295,000

The perfect opportunity to own a newer cottage home. This one is less than 3 years old and in excellent condition. Front covered porch leads into this Ranch style home with everything on the main level. Large, bright and spacious Great Room and dining room highlighted by cathedral ceiling and 2 skylights. Open style kitchen with great view of the backyard. Upgraded kitchen with granite, crown moulding and maple. All kitchen appliances stay. Island with space for seating. Sliding door to backyard with covered patio. Oversized lot backs up to the tree line. 16 ft covered patio. Three full bedrooms . Main bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. All 3 bedrooms are nicely split from one another for provacy.Pull down stairs in garage leads to big storage space.