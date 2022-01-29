Newly Built Home with Upgraded Elevation Completed July of 2020 on Premium Corner Lot has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. This quality home offers many other upgrades like 42 Kitchen cabinets, Upper level loft, Master bathroom and main bathroom have upgraded counters, Upgraded faucets in all bathrooms and kitchen, Upgraded 9' ceilings, Upgraded Extra lighting in all bedrooms, Upgraded 1/2 bathroom on main level, Upgraded master bath window, Upgraded extra windows in bedroom # 2, Upgraded garage door opener with 2 remotes, Upgraded Hybrid plug-in WOW!! All LG APPLIANCES STAY with the home Electric range is a Samsung and has a gas line to convert, High EfficiencyFurnace by Carrier, Home is also equippedwith Internal Ethernet Connection. Enjoy living in 1 of the newest neighborhood in Winfield with Play ground, Pond, Walking trail and Award winning Crown Point Schools. Come Check this one out and MAKE IT YOUR NEW HOME TODAY!!
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $300,000
