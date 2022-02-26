 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $305,000

Better than new! Seller having to relocate after only 6 months of ownership! Located in one of Crown Point's newest subdivisions, this Everton duplex features 3 large bedrooms with an upstairs loft, brand new high efficiency stackable washer and dryer, along with stainless steel GE appliances, 9 ft. ceilings on the main level. Ring video doorbell and security kit, and Honeywell smart thermostat. Upgrades include quartz countertops, upgraded foyer tile, 200 amp upgrade, custom sinks and custom blinds, and saving the best for last, this designate Wi-Fi certified Home will keep you connected!

