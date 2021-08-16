Lennar Homes' Davis duplex features three bedrooms with spacious kitchen and tons of cabinet space, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white maple kitchen cabinets, island, quartz countertops with undermount single bowl sink and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white columist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $310,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
- Updated
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
- Updated
A contractor died of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.
Anthony Miller, 25, is accused of stabbing a man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm.
- Updated
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
"It’s not every day you get to be the first-ever major-league game in a state," said Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. "Hopefully I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa."
- Updated
A historic home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright recently sold for more than $1 million in Ogden Dunes.
- Updated
In a letter read by a deputy prosecutor, Officer Martin Garza wrote he's patrolled Gary's streets for 15 years but has never seen anything as careless and vicious as Fredrick Craft Jr.'s actions that night.
- Updated
Police said the driver intentionally struck the squad car in an attempt to flee from officers.