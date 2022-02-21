 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $315,000

  2022-02-21
Cape Cod sitting on over 3 acres with beautiful mature trees, in Center township CROWN POINT. Only 2 minutes from Crown Point high school. Country living yet minutes from schools, hospital, YMCA and town. 50x50 POLE BARN! 2.5 car detached garage. First floor offers a Master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet, Spacious Kitchen, formal Dining room, a Great room with a wood burning stove, Living room and large laundry/Mud Room. Upper level has 2 large Bedrooms. Peaceful view in back yard.

