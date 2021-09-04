The DAVIS duplex features three bedrooms with spacious kitchen and tons of cabinet space, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island, quartz countertops with undermount single bowl sink and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colunist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Lawn care and snow removal included with monthly HOA. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $322,505
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Gary man told police he went out Friday night. About 1 a.m., he began receiving about 20 calls from Eva Santiago, whom he had been dating for about 11 months, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
- Updated
Superintendent Todd Terrill said the district wants to keep kids in school, so it is determining which measures — including masks — would give the best chance of achieving that.
- Updated
Marquise J.L. Maxwell, 26, of Gary, is accused of causing second-degree burns to the woman's head, neck, face, chest and shoulder that likely will result in permanent scarring.
- Updated
Police are trying to interview the person they say was driving the pickup truck that struck and killed an contracted ironworker at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill.
- Updated
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the public health emergency order for the 18th time as the delta variant and COVID-19 hospitalizations surge across the Hoosier State.
- Updated
"V1 (victim) stated (Daniel) Kontos played a role game which involved her being the mom and Kontos being the dad," police said.
- Updated
Davion Blakes, 15, was reported missing early Tuesday and was located in a Chicago hospital Thursday night where he is "alive and receiving treatment," according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
- Updated
CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman eavesdropped Sunday outside a window as a man talked to her female neighbor about a dispute between the two wome…
- Updated
"She also advised that she had last 'shot up' Friday," police said.
- Updated
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Koebe Clopton died at a hospital after he was found with “injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s)” around 1 a.m. Thursday.