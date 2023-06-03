Check out the SIENNA PLAN... A 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. Open concept main level. Partial basement with LAUNDRY LOCATED ON UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! LOCATED IN WINFIELD NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD GRAND RIDGE. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! Great functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.