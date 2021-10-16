PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION...You are going to love this floor plan! The Sapphire is a 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. This is an impressive, functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! Beautiful, open concept main level. LAUNDRY CONVIENENTLY LOCATED ON THE UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN SUMMER TREE NEIGHBORHOOD. Award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $356,995
