*PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*. Our new ONYX plan offers 3 bedrooms/with optional 4th and 3 bathrooms.This plans is open concept with Great Room that flows into the Breakfast Room/ Kitchen. Main floor also offers a flex room that can be an office/den or main floor bedroom with a closet.The 2nd floor offers a large BEDROOM SUITE with a large closet and ATTACHED Bath. There are 2 other bedrooms on floor with a loft or make it your 4th bedroom, and an additional bathroom. Plan comes with partial basement with optional full. Located in Winfield, GRAND RIDGE offers city water, Crown Point schools and just minutes to Interstate 65. Many lots to choose from. Some lots may have a lot premium.