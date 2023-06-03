You are going to love this floor plan! The Sapphire is a 2 STORY with 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATH AND A UPPER LEVEL LOFT. This is an impressive, functional floor plan at a GREAT PRICE!!! Beautiful, open concept main level. LAUNDRY CONVIENENTLY LOCATED ON THE UPPER LEVEL WITH BEDROOMS!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN WINFIELD'S NEWEST NEIGHBORHOOD, GRAND RIDGE. Winfield offers award winning CROWN POINT SCHOOLS!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. **PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE OF ANOTHER HOME IN NEIGHBORHOOD.