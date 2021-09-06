This home features an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and two car garage. Featuring three bedrooms with upstairs loft, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Short walk to proposed park. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $376,932
