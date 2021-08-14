Lennar Homes' Ontario features an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and two car garage. Featuring three bedrooms with upstairs loft, 9' ceilings on the first floor, 42'' white kitchen cabinets, island and stainless steel GE appliances. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat. Located in Crown Point's newest community, Heather Ridge conveniently located off of I-65, Crown Point school district and quick access to local shopping and restaurants. Should be complete by September. Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $386,965
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
- Updated
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
- Updated
Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop Saturday was bought in a sham purchase by a Northwest Indiana man on behalf of another man.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer Saturday night.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
- Updated
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
- Updated
A contractor died of a medical emergency while on the job at U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill.
Anthony Miller, 25, is accused of stabbing a man 10 times in the chest, head, thigh and arm.
- Updated
“We’ve been good to Pepsi. We do a lot of business with them, but I can’t in good conscience continue to be a customer if they aren’t using union drivers," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
"It’s not every day you get to be the first-ever major-league game in a state," said Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks. "Hopefully I don’t suck and give up the first homer in the state of Iowa."