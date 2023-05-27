The search is over! Check out this amazing Crown Point beauty, located in Stonegate subdivision.This modern farm house has been extremely cared for. From top to bottom it is tastefully decorated. The family room/kitchen combo is simply beautiful! The large bedroom makes this house a must see. Extra storage in the half basement. Backyard entertainment is super easy with the 16x20 deck. Live events throughout the summer, such as movie nights. There is also a playground and walking trail. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $392,000
