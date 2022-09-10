3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $395,399

READY TO MOVE INTO NOW! We present the Cadenza! Maintenance free living welcomes you home in Clover Grove! This POND VIEW home features 2 bedrooms, 1 flexroom with French doors that can be used as an office, den or bedroom, & 2 bathrooms. The open concept great room features a gas fireplace, breakfast & kitchen with Anchor stained designer cabinets & granite countertop, CUSTOM tiled backsplash & under cabinet lighting. The covered patio off the breakfast room offers gorgeous mornings looking out at the pond with fountain & star-studded evenings outdoors. The Owner's Suite includes a huge shower and walk-in closet. Other features include; Quickstep wood laminate plank flooring in the foyer, breakfast, kitchen and great room, STIANLESS STEEL kitchen appliances by GE, laundry room, Low E Harvey windows and spacious garage. Full sod yard with irrigation and landscaping included. Home has third party certified energy rating,10 year structural warranty, 4 year workmanship on roof.