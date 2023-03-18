100% MOVE IN READY! The JUNIPER features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath and walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive & walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan).Tired of shoveling snow & mowing grass? This community is maintenance free! BUILDER SPRING BONUS: Full stainless steel kitchen appliance package included!
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"When she stopped her vehicle near the delivery address, numerous gunshots rang out," police reported.
Chicago defense attorney Jonathan S. Bedi argued in a court memorandum that the federal law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms violat…
"The message is simple: For those traveling in Indiana, speeding in job sites no longer will be tolerated," said Rick Fedder, chief operating …
Hanover Central softball coach Sam Antkiewicz will be suspended for the first game of the 2023 season, the Wildcats athletic administration confirmed.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asking Indiana's highest court to dismiss a criminal indictment accusing him of felony resisting law enforcement…