Currently under-construction, with a November 2021 completion, is the extremely popular Heartland ranch! A highly desired plan with over 1,800 sq. of spacious living. The Heartland has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2.5 car extended garage, and four seasons sunroom. The large great room is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen provides a custom feel with designer willow gray cabinets, granite countertops, spacious kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. A large owner's suite features a beautiful custom tiled shower and double bowl vanity. Home include s a front yard sod & landscaping package and sits on a beautiful lot adjacent to the community common area. High performance energy efficient homes with a third party certified energy rating (HERS rating).10 year structural warranty, 4 year workmanship on the roof, Jeld Wen Low E windows, and Industry Best Customer Care Program.
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $398,784
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
"He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
- Updated
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.