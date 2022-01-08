3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $398,784

Currently under-construction, with a November 2021 completion, is the extremely popular Heartland ranch! A highly desired plan with over 1,800 sq. of spacious living. The Heartland has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2.5 car extended garage, and four seasons sunroom. The large great room is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen provides a custom feel with designer willow gray cabinets, granite countertops, spacious kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. A large owner's suite features a beautiful custom tiled shower and double bowl vanity. Home include s a front yard sod & landscaping package and sits on a beautiful lot adjacent to the community common area. High performance energy efficient homes with a third party certified energy rating (HERS rating).10 year structural warranty, 4 year workmanship on the roof, Jeld Wen Low E windows, and Industry Best Customer Care Program.