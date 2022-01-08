 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $398,784

3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $398,784

3 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $398,784

Currently under-construction, with a November 2021 completion, is the extremely popular Heartland ranch! A highly desired plan with over 1,800 sq. of spacious living. The Heartland has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2.5 car extended garage, and four seasons sunroom. The large great room is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen provides a custom feel with designer willow gray cabinets, granite countertops, spacious kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. A large owner's suite features a beautiful custom tiled shower and double bowl vanity. Home include s a front yard sod & landscaping package and sits on a beautiful lot adjacent to the community common area. High performance energy efficient homes with a third party certified energy rating (HERS rating).10 year structural warranty, 4 year workmanship on the roof, Jeld Wen Low E windows, and Industry Best Customer Care Program.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts