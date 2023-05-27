AVAILABLE NOW! This is our JUNIPER model. Standard features include kitchens with soft close cabinets and dovetail drawers, dishwasher and microwave (stainless steel), granite countertops, crown molding, and a generous pantry, flooring includes ceramic tile and carpet throughout, painted walls and ceilings (eggshell), window blinds, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, three ceiling fans plus can lighting (plan specific), white quartz countertops in the bathrooms, front covered porch, rear covered deck or patio (plan specific) an extended builder's warranty, high efficiency furnace (92%), tankless hot water heater, insulated garage door with opener and keypad, full landscaping package, concrete patio or deck (plan specific), basement options, sprinkler system, and a concrete drive and walks. Many additional options and floor plans are available. Options in this home include hardwood flooring in main living area and a full kitchen appliance package.