100% MOVE IN READY! The JUNIPER features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, a FULL BASEMENT (plumbed for future bath), and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, full appliance package, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath and walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), HARDWOODS FLOORS in main living area. Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive & walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan).Tired of shoveling snow & mowing grass? This community is maintenance free!